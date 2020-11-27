Aurigny's festive flights to nowhere sell out in first two hours

Festive flights to nowhere offered by Aurigny sold out within two hours of going on sale.

The 20 minute journeys in and out of Guernsey are in the airline's new aircraft.

They will have a Christmas feel with elves helping out, and seasonal music on board.

When the planes return, the children will be met by Father Christmas.

At Aurigny we love flying and we know many residents do too, therefore what better way to get festive in the run up to Christmas. We thought the flights may be popular, but I have been blown away by how quickly the tickets were snapped up. I think with the absence of holidays this year people are really keen to take to the skies in whatever way they can. Jess Mauger, Aurigny's PR Manager

Due to the popularity of the event, the airline is now considering putting on further flights - but it says it needs to check Father Christmas' availability first!