Cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at three Jersey schools.

Parents have been asked to collect their children early from Springfield school as a precaution after a child there tested positive for Covid-19. They are asked to keep their children off school until the contact tracing process is completed.

The parents of children in the affected year group bubble have been informed and the school will remain open on the advice of environmental health.

Meanwhile a member of staff at De La Salle School tested positive for the virus yesterday (Thursday 26 November).

They are currently isolating at home and the parents of those in the year group where the staff member teaches have been informed. De La Salle will also remain open on medical advice. Affected students will be offered coronavirus tests on-site.

A member of staff at La Sente has also tested positive. They have not been in school since Wednesday 18 November and are currently in self isolation.

The parents of students who have been in contact with the affected staff member have been made aware and those children have been sent home as a precaution.

Members of staff who have been in contact have also been sent home and anyone affected will have access to coronavirus tests - and will be able to return to school if they test negative. The school will remain open.