Day 13 testing to find 'missed' Covid-19 infections in Guernsey

People arriving into Guernsey can soon be tested on day 13 to detect any 'missed' Covid-19 infections

A scheme is being piloted over the period when students will be returning to the Bailiwick for Christmas to pick up any late-presenting infections and prevent the virus from spreading within the community.

Those who are invited to take part will be contacted by the scheduling team to arrange a test at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital or Alderney's Mignot Memorial Hospital.

If students test negative on day 13, they will be free to leave self-isolation - however, those tested as part of a family or group will have to wait until all members of that group receive negative results.

The States says that while the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Bailiwick remains low, it remains vulnerable - particularly when other jurisdictions are recording increasing levels of infection.