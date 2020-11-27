Guernsey unveils Covid-19 vaccination strategy

Guernsey's Civil Contingencies Authority has set out how it will deliver the coronavirus vaccine, in what is being described as the largest mass vaccination campaign in the Bailiwick's history.

Primary care staff will deliver the vaccine first to care home residents and staff. This will be followed by the over 80s and healthcare and social workers.

Jabs will then be rolled out to the rest of the population by order of age at a mass vaccination centre, located in the Sir John Loveridge sports hall at Beau Sejour leisure centre. This will remain in place from the 21 December until at least mid-May 2021.

Guernsey's Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink says the Bailiwick will be allocated the vaccines from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

The waiting time between jabs will be between 21 and 28 days and mild side effects may include headaches, fatigue and fever.

Deputy Heidi Soulsby warned the introduction of a vaccination programme in the Bailiwick would not mean an end to travel restrictions - and that the situation would not return to a pre-Covid normality until the situation changed in other jurisdictions.

Our border regime will not end overnight. Hopefully, as vaccine programmes in other countries begin to take effect, prevalence rates will go down and under our current regime, isolation requirements will go down accordingly. It may well be that those who can prove they have been vaccinated will be able to travel without restrictions in the future. Deputy Heidi Soulsby, Member of Guernsey's Civil Contingencies Authority

The States also announced plans for day 13 tests to be trialled as students return to the Bailiwick from universities in the UK. Guidance, dubbed 'Operation Jingle Bells', has also been issued to students who are set to fly home for the festive period.

Chief Executive Paul Whitfield says though a rise in positive cases is likely during this period, the situation will be managed through existing measures.