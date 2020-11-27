Jersey's Chief Minister says people must act 'vigilantly and responsibly' to avoid a lockdown in the run up to Christmas, following a spike in cases of Covid-19.

Senator John Le Fondré confirmed that two confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Jersey schools - which caused three year group bubbles to be sent home to self-isolate - were directly linked to a private event held at a hospitality venue last week.

The government would not confirm the location of the event and said investigations are continuing into whether public health rules were followed.

35 new cases were confirmed yesterday (Thursday 26 November) with 20 coming through contact tracing. A good proportion of that figure is understood to be linked to the private event.

However, the Chief Minister reiterated that islanders' behaviour over the coming weeks could have a direct bearing on whether or not the island entered a second lockdown over the festive season.

We believe that through the fact that we've got really good contact tracing, really good testing, the fact we can get this early means hopefully we can isolate that cluster. And again, we're managing the risk, but it all comes down to that point of us all being vigilant, of acting responsibly, if we really want to ensure that we're going to avoid a lockdown in the run up to Christmas. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

When asked to speculate on what action could come next, Senator Le Fondré hinted that fines could be imposed on the venue where the event was held.

He also said that while parents should take responsibility for where their children are and what they are doing, it was also 'incumbent' on young people to 'nag their parents' to ensure they are following guidelines.