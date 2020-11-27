Jersey's Fort Regent to become mass Covid-19 vaccination centre

The roll out of a Covid vaccination programme in Jersey could begin next month.

All over 18s, except pregnant women, will be eligible for the jab.

Initially, staff and residents of care homes will get the vaccine in December if authorities in the UK approve a vaccine by then.

In January, over 80s, healthcare staff and islanders considered at highest risk, starting with the oldest, will be next in the queue.

The vaccine will be given by registered practitioners including GPs, nurses, paramedics and dentists at a mass vaccine centre at Fort Regent.

The venue has been chosen as it will allow enough space to remain Covid-secure. Those who are unwell will be told not to attend and the wearing of masks will be mandatory.

Care home residents will be visited by a mobile unit and there will be an additional vaccination unit at the hospital for health workers.

In terms of the uptake of the vaccine, if you cover about 60 to 70% of your population with a vaccine, then you will have herd immunity. You will achieve what you want to achieve. But you will achieve lots before that simply by vaccinating the most vulnerable as they have a higher mortality and higher morbidity. That’s why we’re starting with them in order to protect the most vulnerable. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

The option of delivering the vaccine via GPs, as per the seasonal flu programme, was ruled out on practicality grounds.

The GPs and pharmacists put a bid in but we decided that wasn’t the best option. The vaccines will be arriving in small batches so sending them to sixteen different surgeries was seen as less practical than having one central site. A single site also means maintaining the cold chain that the vaccine needs is easier to manage. Dr Adrian Noon, Jersey's Medical Director for Primary Care

While no specific date has been fixed for the rollout, the island's Head of Vaccine Delivery Becky Sherrington says her team have the resources in place to deliver it before the end of December.

The island's Chief Pharmacist is working with UK colleagues to ensure the transportation and cold chain is secure, with real time temperature tracking to ensure no vaccines go to waste.

A specialist refrigeration unit was purchased earlier in the year in anticipation of the vaccine’s arrival and is already on-island.