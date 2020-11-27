New Assistant Ministers appointed in Jersey's government

Jersey's Chief Minister has announced politicians to serve as Assistant Ministers in his government.

Vacancies were left by the promotion of Deputy Jeremy Macon to the role of Minister for Housing and Children and the resignations of Senator Steve Pallett and Deputy Montfort Tadier.

Deputy Jess Perchard, who represents the electoral district of St Saviour No. 3, will take on the role of Assistant Minister for the Environment, with a brief covering the Island Plan and green issues such as the climate crisis and carbon neutrality targets.

The Chief Minister says Deputy Perchard will also be carrying out work on the impact social media has on children.

Meanwhile Trevor Pointon, Deputy of St John, will take on an Assistant Minister role at Health and Social Services with a focus on mental health.

He also becomes Assistant Minister for Children and Housing, focusing on mental health in children.

Deputy Kirsten Morel has been appointed as Assistant Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture. He will formally take up the role once his Scrutiny commitments have been completed.

He will have responsibility for a number of areas including culture, arts and heritage, lottery and gambling policy, alcohol licensing and retail.

Deputy Hugh Raymond will be another Assistant Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, but will have responsibility for sport and lifeguard services in the island.

He will continue in his roles as Assistant Minister for Health and Social Services and for Infrastructure.