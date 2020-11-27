Scaled down rise in minimum wage approved in Guernsey

Guernsey's minimum wage will increase - but not by as much as first planned by politicians.

States Members agreed to a rise of 20p per hour, in line with inflation.

£8.70 Hourly minimum wage for adults from 1 January 2021.

£8.25 Hourly minimum wage for 16 and 17 year olds from 1 January 2021.

However, the Employment and Social Security Committee had previously planned larger increases to the rate each year, so that it would reach 60% of the island's median wage by 2023.

The decision to pause the larger rise has been put down to financial instability caused by the pandemic and follows consultation with businesses and employees.

The new rates will come into effect from 1 January 2021.