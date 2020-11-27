Sophia Bird: Days feeling shorter? Spare a thought for people in Tromsø

Think the days here in the Channel Islands are getting short? Well, count your lucky stars you're not in Tromsø!

The Norwegian city has entered what's known as "Polar night" - that's where the night time lasts for more than 24 hours.

This is because the sun is below the horizon. It occurs in the polar circles: the northernmost and southernmost regions of the Earth.It means that Tromsø is will experience around a month of darkness. Any daylight will appear over the next 30 days or so will appear more like dusk.

Yesterday, daylight only lasted less than an hour: 52 minutes and 40 seconds to be precise!

Meanwhile, the Channel Islands enjoyed closer to 8 and a half hours of sunlight - so we don't do too badly.

Then again, Tromsø do get to enjoy the Northern Lights!

You can watch the last 24 hours and the live weather in Tromso here.

