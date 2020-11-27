Students returning to Guernsey urged not to hug family members on arrival

Students returning to Guernsey from universities overseas this Christmas are being reminded not to hug, kiss or touch family members when they arrive.

Under the States' plans to bring students home for the festive period, dubbed 'Operation Jingle Bells', those returning to the Bailiwick will have to self-isolate for a period of two weeks. Where an individual cannot self-isolate themselves, the entire household will be required to self isolate.

Students will be able to travel between Tuesday 1 and Sunday 6 December, having been given a 'reasonable excuse' to travel before the end of the lockdown currently in place in England.

The President of Guernsey's Education committee praised the 'mature approach' shown so far by students

As part of our communications with students we have explained that the arrivals process is now very different and reassured that there is a team of specially-trained staff meeting all passengers to support them with testing on arrival. ‘We look forward to students returning, completing the mandatory self-isolation and then being able to enjoy Christmas on their home island. Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of Guernsey's Committee for Education, Sport & Culture

Before arriving into the Bailiwick, students will have to register their journey using the online 'Travel Tracker' system. They can do this up to two days before the date of travel.

Passengers will have to wear masks throughout their journey while observing good personal hygiene at every step of the journey.