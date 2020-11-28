Alex Thomson out of the Vendée Globe race

Sailor Alex Thomson is out of the Vendée Globe race.

The 46 year old's boat suffered damage to its starboard rudder and is now sailing towards Cape Town. After sailing his yacht with one rudder since last night, the decision was made to drop out of the race.

Unfortunately, a repair is not possible. We therefore accept that this will be the end of the race for us. Myself, my team and our partners are of course deeply disappointed. We believe the best was yet to come in this race Alex Thomson, British sailor

The incident happened on what was Thomson’s 19th day of racing in the round-the-world yacht race. It began on Sunday 8th November from Les Sables-d’Olonne on France’s west coast.

Thomson who finished third and then second in the last two editions, was aiming to become the first non-French winner of the event, dubbed the 'Everest of the seas'.

He has strong connections to Jersey and spent time at his family's hut on the Ecrehous this summer as he prepared for his fifth Vendee.

He is currently around 1,800 nautical miles from Cape Town and is expected to take seven days to make the journey.