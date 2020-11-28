Jersey's Health Minister says he hopes enforcement officers "will not hesitate" to close venues down that continually break the latest coronavirus rules. It is now mandatory for venues to obtain customers' details for contact tracing purposes and if they fail to do so on a regular basis they will be forced to close for good.

It comes after Deputy Richard Renouf was granted new powers to enforce coronavirus restrictions earlier this week (24 November).

Hospitality businesses that initially fail to collect people's details will be given an improvement notice by an Enforcement Officer. If that is not complied with, the establishment will then be issued with a formal notice followed by an inspection. However if it still continues to breach the rules the Health Minister says the business will be closed down.

Deputy Renouf was also granted other powers by the States this week such as making mask wearing in shops mandatory from next week as well as limiting gatherings in private homes and restaurants to 10 people. Controlled and planned indoor events can have 20 people attending.

There is a maximum fine of £1,000 for breaking these rules.