Over 10,000 Jersey school pupils receive Liberation 75 pin badges

School pupils across Jersey have been receiving commemorative badges to mark the 75th anniversary of Liberation. 10,500 children between the ages of of four to 16 have been given the pin badges as part of this year's celebrations.

They should have been presented to school students during assemblies, however that had to be cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions. Instead the badges have been given out by teachers during classes after lessons about Liberation Day.

Jersey's Bailiff, who was at Trinity School yesterday (27 November), met some of the pupils who had been handed their badges and spoke of the importance of passing on the stories from the Liberation on to future generations.