Alexander Snowdown tops the polls in Alderney's election

Alexander Snowdown has topped the polls in Alderney's election. He received 662 votes in the ballot which had a turnout of 56%. A total of six candidates stood for the five seats in the States with Ian Carter, Kevin Gentle, Rhys Jenkins and Boyd Kelly the remaining four individuals to be elected.

The full results are as follows:

Alexander Snowdon 662 votes

Ian Carter 571 votes

Kevin Gentle 556

Rhys Jenkins 550

Boyd Kelly 398

Nick Winder 348

The results mean the States will have two fresh faces in the chamber, with former headteacher Ian Carter and Alderney Electricity worker Rhys Jenkins deciding to run for office for the first time. Meanwhile Alexander Snowdon and Kevin Gentle will retake their seats after seeking re-election.

Former police officer Boyd Kelly is now back in the States almost a decade since he last served as a representative.

Papers submitted including postal votes during yesterday's (28 November) count included 808 votes, with five spoilt ballots.

All five candidates have been elected to serve as a member of the states until 31st December 2024.