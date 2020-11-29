Get your skates on! Ice rink opens in Guernsey

The ice rink at Guernsey's Le Friquet Garden Centre has opened this weekend. It is the fifth year that the ice rink has come to the island.

Le Friquet is expecting more than 100,000 visitors during the festive season and the hope is that many islanders will book a session on the ice rink. Due to more people being on-island this Christmas, there have already been a lot of group bookings.

We thought it was really important to bring back the rink, especially after the year that everyone's had. We are very lucky over here. A lot of planning went into it and we're really glad we've been able to bring it back. James Robin, Centre Manager Le Friquet Garden Centre

The rink is 20m x 20x and has a maximum capacity of 130 skaters at any one time. Booked sessions are 45 minutes long.