More coronavirus cases confirmed at schools in Jersey

There have been more coronavirus cases confirmed within Jersey schools. A member of staff at Jersey College for Girls has been confirmed as having Covid-19.

ITV News also understands that a pupil at Les Landes primary has contracted the virus. Both individuals are understood to be self isolating at home within their households.

Letters have written to parents saying they are working with the contact tracing team to try and establish who may have been in direct contact with the individuals and what action they will need to take next.

JCG's principal has confirmed that all students of the member of staff and any who had a meeting with them is being considered as a direct contact and should now also isolate. They are being asked to follow the latest government guidelines on self-isolation.

Those in direct contact with them will need to have been "closer than 2 metres of the individual for 15 minutes or more during their contagious stage." The schools are urging parents and students to "respect the privacy of the individual[s]" and they cannot confirm their identities.

Parents of students in years seven to 12 are being told that if they do not receive a letter from the Principal confirming their daughter is considered a direct contact, then she should attend school tomorrow as normal (30 November).

Year 13s should also attend if parents have not received a letter this afternoon (29 November) and if she is considered an indirect contact of the positive Year 13 student earlier this week and has had a negative test result. The school says all lessons will continue online for any student unable to attend College.

Deep cleans are said to be taking place before students return tomorrow (30 November).