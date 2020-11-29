New forum elected for Guernsey's Youth Commission

Members for the National Youth Forum have been elected. There are 24 young people which makes this Guernsey's largest Youth Forum in recent years. Previously, there were ten elected members in the Youth Forum.

This weekend, the group had an induction weekend. It was a chance to learn about what they will be taking part in over the next two years and to find out how government works. Guest speakers included:

Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

Deputy Andrea Dudley, President of Education, Sport and Culture

Nick Hynes, Head of Inclusion and Services for Children & Schools

Deputy Lyndsay De Sausmarez, President of Environment and Infrastructure

Masha Chamberlain, Journalist

Deputy Gavin St Pier and Deputy Sasha Kazantseva-Miller on requesting a Youth Champion

A lot of them are really interested in climate change and about what services exist for young people. They're also interested in making sure that young people have a voice in the things that affect their lives. Sebastian Graça da Silva, Youth Commission

The Youth Forum is a group of young people from across the Bailiwick who represent the views of their peers and issues important to young people. Members engage with business and community leaders, senior civil servants and politicians. Here is what some of them had to say about the event: