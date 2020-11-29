Revealed: A first look at the Real Housewives of Jersey cast

Producers of the new Real Housewives of Jersey series have shared a first look at the reality show's cast members.

The publicity shot showing the seven women posing in sparkling outfits has been published on the programme's newly created Twitter account and is the first time the identities of those taking part has been officially confirmed.

They are:

Hedi Green

Jane Raynor

Margaret Thompson

Kate Taylor

Tessa Hartmann

Mia Ledbury

Ashley Cairney

It is also the first time those taking part have been able to speak officially about their part in the show:

The show aims to give an insight into what it describes as the luxurious lifestyles of the Real Housewives with plenty of glitz and glamour.

The entire series will be available to binge watch as a box set on the ITV Hub in December and will also be screened weekly on ITVBe.