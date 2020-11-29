Twitter fans point out 'topsy turvy' error with Real Housewives logo

Reality TV fans have taken to Twitter to point out a 'topsy turvy' error with the logo for the new Real Housewives of Jersey TV series.

Producers released a first publicity image of the cast members taking part in the show this afternoon (29 November) when the reality show's social media pages went live.

Among the comments from viewers looking forward to seeing the series when it arrives on the ITV Hub and ITVBe later in the year, were several people who noticed that the image of the island of Jersey did not look quite as it should.

Comparing the logo with satellite imagery shows the island in the logo is a mirror image of how Jersey looks in reality.

The Real Housewives of Jersey logo uses a mirror image of Jersey, seen here alongside a satellite image of the island. Credit: ITV/Bing Maps

One of the first to spot the unusual image was local radio journalist Alex Watson.

The back-to-front island was also spotted by several other users.

Several hours later, after Twitter users pointed out the error, producers changed the publicity images to remove the back to front image of the island:

The logo was later changed to remove the back to front island. Credit: ITV

ITV Channel TV has reached out to producers to clarify why the original image of Jersey used was back to front.