600 students answer government survey about travelling home for Christmas

Almost 600 university students have responded to a government survey asking what support they require when travelling back to Jersey for Christmas.

Around half said they plan to travel during the UK travel window, between 3 and 9 December, allowing them ample time to isolate before the holidays begin.

45 respondents said they may need help with their isolation, so a joint team from the Jersey Youth Service and Skills Jersey has been set up to make direct contact with those students.

Where needed, students will also be offered support packs of basic cosmetics and supplies until they can access proper shopping.

I would strongly encourage those students who wish to return to Jersey for the Christmas period to book their flights now. Unlike other Channel Island jurisdictions, there are currently scheduled flight options for students to book their travel home to Jersey and there is currently sufficient capacity via the commercial airlines for overseas students to return to the island. Deputy Jeremy Maçon, Assistant Minister for Education

Any students who have not responded to the survey, but may need assistance are asked to email yes@jys.je or call 01534 280530.