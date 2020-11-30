Alderney children design artwork ahead of Homecoming
Children in Alderney have been designing artwork in preparation for this year's Homecoming. The event, held on 15 December, commemorates the first group to return to the island after the Second World War.
Eight art students from St Anne's School have spent the last two months been working on the 12 metre panel to mark the 75th anniversary.
Homecoming events:
10:00 - Special Ecumenical Thanksgiving Service for the Homecoming at St Anne’s Church
11:30 - Laying of the wreath at the Memorial stone at the harbour. This will be follow by a re-enactment of the Homecoming by children from St Anne's School, accompanied by The Alderney Voices
12:30 - Vin D'Honneur at the Island Hall for Homecomers and invited guests
15:00 - Tea dance including music by the Alderney Band and songs by Rosie Evans at the Island Hall (entry by invitation)