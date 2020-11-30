Alderney children design artwork ahead of Homecoming

The event, held on 15 December, commemorates the first group to return to the island after the Second World War. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Children in Alderney have been designing artwork in preparation for this year's Homecoming. The event, held on 15 December, commemorates the first group to return to the island after the Second World War.

Eight art students from St Anne's School have spent the last two months been working on the 12 metre panel to mark the 75th anniversary.

Homecoming events:

  • 10:00 - Special Ecumenical Thanksgiving Service for the Homecoming at St Anne’s Church

  • 11:30 - Laying of the wreath at the Memorial stone at the harbour. This will be follow by a re-enactment of the Homecoming by children from St Anne's School, accompanied by The Alderney Voices

  • 12:30 - Vin D'Honneur at the Island Hall for Homecomers and invited guests

  • 15:00 - Tea dance including music by the Alderney Band and songs by Rosie Evans at the Island Hall (entry by invitation)