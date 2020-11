There are calls for a referendum on assisted dying to be put to islanders in Guernsey. Plans to legalise it - put forward by the then Chief Minister - were defeated in the States Assembly in 2018.

Instead, the politicians supported a proposal to improve palliative care in the island, including more on-island access to specialist consultants.

Deputy Gavin St Pier wants the issue to be revisited, and says it is best to let the public decide. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Now, Deputy Gavin St Pier wants the issue to be revisited, and says it is best to let the public decide.