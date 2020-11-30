Chief Minister warns against 'lynch mob' mentality in reaction to Covid spike

Jersey's Chief Minister has warned against 'lynch mob' mentality in response to a spike in coronavirus cases.

There are currently 247 active cases and over 2,000 people in isolation - a quarter of those being connected to a private party held at The Royal Yacht.

In the States Assembly yesterday (30 November), Senator John Le Fondré said he was 'very concerned' and 'very disappointed' about these figures, but is not in favour of "naming and shaming".

Particularly with social media, the toxicity of the remarks that come out, imploring or decrying certain behaviour which to my knowledge they are actually wrong on, may inhibit people from coming forward and saying 'yes, I've just tested positive.' Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Whole year groups across four schools were sent home yesterday, after both staff and pupils tested positive.

People in Jersey will have to follow strict new rules from today, with islanders being encouraged to work from home and the wearing of masks becoming mandatory in indoor public spaces such as supermarkets and shops.

Further measures are set to be announced later this week.