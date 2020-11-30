Covid-19 and the Channel Islands: The Jersey v Guernsey divide revealed

The biggest ever survey of people in the Channel Islands since the coronavirus pandemic began shows people in Jersey are far more critical of their government’s handling of the crisis than those in Guernsey.

Some 24% of people in Jersey disagree with the government’s strategy, compared to just 9% in Guernsey, with more people in Jersey saying they had been financially damaged by the situation.

The study, by Island Global Research, questioned 1,063 people in Jersey and 1,168 people in Guernsey on a range of Covid-19-related questions and issues.

It found:

39% of people in Guernsey are very satisfied with life right now

25% of people in Jersey are very satisfied with life right now.

15% of people in Guernsey travelled off island during the pandemic.

32% of people in Jersey travelled off island during the pandemic.

The research also looked at the economic effects of the pandemic, with 26% of people in Jersey saying demand for products and services from their workplace had gone down, compared to 17% in Guernsey.

By contrast, around a third of respondents in both islands said demand had actually gone up.

Elsewhere, the survey found 12% of people had increased the amount of exercise they do since the pandemic began, with 57% saying this year’s events had caused them either moderate or large amounts of anxiety.