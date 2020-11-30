Covid Alert app proves an important tool for identifying direct contacts

Jersey's Health Minister today told States Members that the Covid Alert app has helped identify direct contacts which could otherwise have been missed.Asked about the efficacy of the app, Deputy Richard Renouf told Members that in the first 39 days after its launch on 14 October, the contact tracing team had provided 75 positive cases with passcodes, which in turn had alerted some 175 direct contacts, 'some' of whom went on to test positive.This was important he said as there was 'potential' for the initial interview of a positive case, conducted by the contact tracing team, 'to miss' a number of direct contacts, due to people's 'shock' at being diagnosed as positive.The app therefore, he said, was important in that it provides 'almost instant identification' of direct contacts that interview may not have identified.Where someone tests positive, the contact tracing team can provide them with a code, which will enable the app to warn others of their potential exposure to the virus, without revealing the identity of the positive person.