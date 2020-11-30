Hundreds of Jersey schoolchildren isolating following new cases
Hundreds of children are now isolating in Jersey after more coronavirus cases were confirmed within the island's schools.
Following the news yesterday (29 November) that a student from Les Landes Primary and a member of staff from Jersey College for Girls had Covid-19, the government has now confirmed that:
A student at St Luke’s Primary School has tested positive.
A student at Jersey College Prep has tested positive.
A student at Jersey College for Girls has tested positive.
A part-time member of staff at De La Salle College has tested positive.
The parents have all been contacted and all affected year groups are remaining at home today as a precautionary measure.