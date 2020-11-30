Driver and passenger sought after crash traps person in car

Two men are thought to have left a passenger trapped inside a crashed car, late last night.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on Les Petites Capelles, St Sampson at around 10:30pm on Sunday 29th November 2020.

A silver Vauxhall Astra crashed and landed on it's side during the crash, pinning a passenger inside. It caused serious damage to properties along the road.

Guernsey Police believe the driver and another passenger were also inside the car and are asking for anyone who could help identify them to come forward.

You are asked to contact Guernsey Police quoting crime reference number OC2000008239 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.