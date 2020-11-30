Gary Burgess: Jersey’s worst day... and lockdown looms

Today feels like the worst day of Jersey’s pandemic.

Thousands of pupils, parents and others are in isolation. Four whole year groups from Les Landes School, St Luke’s, Jersey College Prep and JCG are at home after pupils and staff tested positive, while every student at De La Salle College is being offered an at-school precautionary test after a part-time worker also caught Covid.

All this on top of what we knew before the weekend; nearly 2,000 people had been tracked down as direct contacts of those who’d tested positive last week, a huge number of them linked to ‘that party’ at the Royal Yacht Hotel.

Government sources have privately expressed their huge worry and anger that those partygoers have likely broken no laws, but absolutely broken the social distancing guidance, with many then going on to host or attend dinner parties the following night.

If you want an example of the ripple effects of one small group of selfish, ignorant idiots, then this is it. And I do use those weighted words intentionally.

The guidance is there for a reason. The effects of not following that guidance are not a surprise. But there are people who’ve continued to live their Life of Reilly while the rest of us follow the “hands, face, space” advice.

And so, proportionally, we have the equivalent of a million people in the UK in isolation in Jersey – that’s one in 60 people.

That said, my estimate hugely under reports the real number, as for every pupil sent home, there could now be a whole household in isolation. Ergo, a couple of thousands could easily be double that number.

As I write this blog, the honorary police are messaging me to say the roads around the airport drive-thru testing centre are gridlocked. I’m getting messages from people on hold for over an hour trying to get through to the official coronavirus helpline.

You don’t envy the staff who’ve been working around the clock this weekend processing tests, and today are absolutely inundated with more calls than they can possibly hope to handle.

It’s also why I understand there may be an emergency press conference with the Chief Minister tonight.

The political leadership in recent days has been wet. The best Senator John Le Fondre could muster last week was “beyond disappointment” when I pushed him on the state of play. It’s only when said he should encourage people to “engage their brains” that he seemed to wake up to his responsibility to lead from the front as our elected head.

But, frankly, that’s not the point.

The point is every single one of us, you, me, everybody, has an obligation right now to get with the game.

I predict a massive, massive rise in case numbers when they’re reported tonight. This could easily double from the 200 of Friday. I hope I’m desperately wrong.

We could also be in lockdown by next week.

We can still avoid that.

Please spread the word to everyone you know. This really is a time where every individual action can make a difference… for good or ill.

Read more of Gary's blog posts here.