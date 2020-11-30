Guernsey businesses urged to get set for end of Brexit transition period

Guernsey businesses are being given new guidance to make sure they are ready for the end of the Brexit transition period.

The States is urging business owners to review the guidance to make sure they are prepared for the impact of changes when the negotiation period comes to an end.

Talks between Whitehall and the European Union over a potential trade deal are continuing.

The guidance covers topics such as imports and exports, data protection and rules around employing EU citizens.

We want all businesses to be as prepared as possible and so we'd encourage them to read the guide, follow the links where appropriate to our website where there is further guidance and where they've got particular concerns, get in touch with us via trade@gov.gg. Chris Morris, Guernsey's Lead for International Trade Relations and Engagement

States teams at the Guernsey Border Agency and sea fisheries have been in direct contact with businesses who need to introduce specific measures ahead of the end of the transition period.

The guidance is available at gov.gg/brexit.