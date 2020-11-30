Guernsey Sports Commission 'concerned' by impact of Beau Sejour hall closure

The Guernsey Sports Commission says it is "concerned" about the impact of closing the main hall at Beau Sejour for an extended period.

It follows a decision to use the Sir John Loveridge Hall as the island's Covid vaccination centre, which will see it shut for sport from 21 December to at least mid-May.

The hall plays host to several sports, including basketball and volleyball, as well as community groups and inclusive sports programmes.

Whilst we understand the need for the community vaccination centre, we are disappointed that the impact on sport and physical activity does not appear to have been given sufficient priority within the criteria for selecting the site. Graham Chester, Operations Director, Guernsey Sports Commission

The Commission said it was collating a full list of sports which will be affected, and will look to find alternative sites to accommodate them in the first half of 2021.

We are in contact with a number of sporting organisations who use the sports hall on a regular basis for training and competition with a view to trying to find alternative venues, but the reality is that it is going to be impossible to find a suitable home for all these activities, many of which require specific equipment and storage for that equipment. Graham Chester, Operations Director, Guernsey Sports Commission

Some members of Guernsey's sporting community have questioned the decision, including island men's football manager Chris Tardif.