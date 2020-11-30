Jersey's hospitality bosses say some businesses are having a detrimental impact on the sector, by "taking liberties" while coronavirus restrictions are in place.

The leader of the Hospitality Association, Simon Soar, has written to its members to warn of the severe impact not following the rules could have.

The letter also pleads for all businesses to encourage staff to wear masks, not serve customers at the bar, request everyone fills in their track and trace, and not allow tables to mix or contain more than ten people.

I know the struggle a lot of you are facing, and the desire to make every penny you can, but chasing an extra few pounds now will result in further measures that WILL lead to even more restriction in the island and sector. Jersey Hospitality Association

It comes just a week after a private event held at a hotel caused a spike in cases.