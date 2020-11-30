ITV News exclusive: Royal Yacht party led to 500+ people self-isolating

ITV News can exclusively reveal the knock-on effect of a party at the Royal Yacht Hotel in Jersey, cited by the government as the cause of a single cluster of cases.

Sources say more than 500 people - including direct contacts, whole school year groups and their families - are currently in isolation because of it.

The figure has been revealed on the same day the government announced a series of additional measures to tackle the growth in Covid cases.

More than 2,000 people are self-isolating at present, meaning a quarter of all isolations are directly linked to the party at the St Helier hotel.

The government continues to investigate whether any rules were broken by the gathering.

When asked about the party, the hotel told ITV News:

“Mr Vieira, the Hotel General Manager, can confirm that one member of staff is currently in isolation after being contacted directly by the track and trace team. Their test has since come back negative. As with any other establishment/business on island, we are unable to comment about individual events or persons.

"The hotel has a duty of care to protect the privacy and confidentiality of all those who frequent the hotel, whilst also prioritising their health and wellbeing. We will continue to do this as best we can. The Royal Yacht Hotel is aware of all local guidelines and legislation and we will continue to work within these parameters. We cannot comment further at this time.”