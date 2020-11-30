Jersey runner completes two laps of island for Durrell

A Jersey runner has completed two laps of the island to raise money for Durrell.

Will Highfield ran 100 miles in just over 29 hours at the weekend - the longest ever distance he has ever attempted.

I entered this 100 mile event with little to no training, the furthest I've run before is 46.31 miles so not even half of my 100 mile goal. It was a surreal experience as at times it honestly felt like I was drifting in and out of consciousness. Sometimes I could be chatting fine and holding a conversation then next minute exhaustion would take over. Will Highfield

Some of Will's friends joined him for parts of the course.

The 28-year-old has now raised over £10,000 via his Just Giving page for this event, after raising over £36,000 last year as the Jersey Gorilla.

Will spent most of 2019 dressed as a gorilla for his many charity challenges. Credit: ITV Channel TV

He added that completing this huge challenge has given him a real boost.