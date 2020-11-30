Jersey's Chief Minister: 'Last chance' to avoid second lockdown

Jersey's Chief Minister has warned that this is the island's 'last chance' to avoid a second lockdown.

Speaking at an emergency press conference, Senator John Le Fondré said the government must introduce new restrictions now to curb the spread of coronavirus within the community.

It follows a surge in coronavirus cases, with more than 2,000 people in the island currently self-isolating.

New measures, including the mandatory wearing of masks in settings such as shops and supermarkets, were announced by the government earlier in the day.

But the Chief Minister warned that while the government did not want to go further, it would have no choice if islanders' behaviour did not change.

I know some people are calling for us to lock down now. I do not want to put islanders under the mental trauma of lockdown or unnecessarily separate the high-risk from their families over chirstmas. The measures we are mandating today will protect our most high-risk and prevent a second lockdown - if they are followed properly and consistently. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Senator Le Fondré also did not rule out further measures within the hospitality sector if the number of cases did not fall.

Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health, says that action must be taken to protect the most vulnerable, warning that colder weather, Christmas celebrations and the return of students from off-island during December could see numbers rise further.

Earlier today (Monday 30 November), large queues formed at Jersey Airport - the location of the island's drive-through testing centre.

Some people have told ITV News they faced waiting times of up to four hours to get through to the coronavirus helpline.

2,023 People in Jersey currently self-isolating

2,023 People in Jersey currently self-isolating

Of the 2,023 people currently self-isolating, 72% are symptomatic and data shows there has been a significant rise in the number of islanders seeking medical help after developing symptoms without knowing the source of the infection.

72 cases without a known source were identified in November - up from just one single case in September.

Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister, said the government could have to open the island's Nightingale Wing at Millbrook if the number cases continued to rise - and the number of deaths may well increase.

The government constructed the temporary Nightingale wing on a field at Millbrook earlier this year. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Alongside measures already announced, the Health Minister said other measures were also being considered, including: