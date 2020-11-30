Long queues after IT issue causes delays at Jersey coronavirus test centre

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area around Jersey Airport due to traffic coming from the coronavirus testing centre.

Queues are backing up to Beaumont roundabout. It is due to an IT issue at the testing centre causing delays.

Islanders who are visiting the centre this morning are facing a longer-than-usual wait for their test which is, in turn, causing traffic delays. Engineers are working on the issue with the aim of restoring usual service later today. Additional staff have been deployed to the Airport Testing Centre to provide guidance and advice to those who are waiting. Government of Jersey spokesperson

Anyone who is currently waiting in the queue, or who is scheduled for a Day 5 or Day 10 test this morning, is advised to go back to the Airport Testing Centre this afternoon.

Islanders who are due to have a test this afternoon should attend their scheduled appointment.