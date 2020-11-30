Man dies in hospital after being hit by car in Jersey

A man has died after being hit by a car in Jersey.

Emergency services were called at around 8:20pm last night (29 November), after a collision between a black Mercedes Taxi and a pedestrian, near the old Shell Garden site on Mont les Vaux in St Brelade.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance, but died a short time later. The driver was uninjured.

Police are now appealing to anyone who may have seen it or who has any information to contact them on 612612 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.