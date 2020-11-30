Masks mandatory in indoor public places in Jersey from tomorrow

Government ministers in Jersey say there is now “a major risk of hospitalisations and death in the coming weeks”.

As a result, additional restrictions have been introduced, including mandatory mask wearing in shops and supermarkets from 10am tomorrow (1 December), as well as in car shares and taxis.

Our strong recommendation that islanders should wear masks in retail settings had mixed success. Monitoring showed that there was 30-80% take-up across different settings. Now that we are seeing more cases in the winter months, we have felt it necessary to make this recommendation into a legal requirement. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

There will be new guidance for those considered high risk and the over 70s later this week, based around a recommendation they no longer mix with any other households.

Ministers will tonight also encourage people to work from home if they are able to.

It comes following a sharp rise in cases over the last few weeks. Officials say there are “a large number of clusters and outbreaks out of our control” – in other words confirmation there is now widespread community transmission of coronavirus.

As the number of cases rises in the community, then after a two week lag there is a significant rise in hospital cases, and a proportion of people who come into hospital end up in ICU, and the mortality if you end up in ICU with Covid is up to 50%. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Most cluster cases have happened in family homes, at private parties, in pubs and restaurants. Analysis show there have been very few in offices.

However, there has been a spike in finance and legal workers testing positive, mainly catching the virus socially, so they are now being added to the routine workplace screening programme.

Health workers will now also be tested more frequently, fortnightly, and a plan to test certain over 60s is also being considered.

Ministers are also working “in the coming days” on a new order which may place fresh limits on the size of gatherings, and stricter rules on the distancing people must maintain from others - something Dr Muscat says we cannot forget the importance of.