More than 18 years in jail for three men who imported cocaine into Jersey

Three men have been sentenced to a total of 18 and a half years in prison for attempting to import thousands of pounds worth of cocaine into Jersey in the boot of a car.

Scott Chadwick, 44, Ben Sghaier, 30, and Garrett McCarthy, 41, were all charged with a single count of importing a controlled drug.

They were sentenced at Jersey’s Royal Court this morning (30 November).

The court heard, on 11 March 2020, Sghaier and Chadwick boarded a ferry from Poole to Jersey in a hire car.

Following a positive drug swab on arrival to the island, customs officers found 107.67 grams of cocaine hidden under the carpet in the boot of the car.

The cocaine was found to have 87% purity, which crown advocate Matthew Maletroit said could be sold at a “premium price” and had a value of between £13,000 and £16,000.

He added there was a distinct possibility the drugs would be adulterated to increase the quantity by four or five times which could then be sold for up to £50,000.

The court was told that Sghaier was a drug dealer in London who had been supplying drugs to McCarthy, who lived in Jersey.

Together they formulated a plan to import the cocaine to the island where it has a higher street value, with McCarthy able to arrange onward distribution due to his local knowledge.

Chadwick denied knowing the details of the plan but knew it was “something dodgy”. He claimed he was offered £500 to drive the car to Jersey.

All three men pleaded guilty to the charge.

Chadwick and McCarthy were sentenced to six years in prison each while Sgaier was given a six and a half year sentence.