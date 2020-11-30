WATCH: Jersey an 'amazing backdrop' in Real Housewives trailer
The first trailer showing the cast members of the Real Housewives of Jersey has been released. It includes footage of them relaxing around luxurious swimming pools and attending glittering parties.
The series will be available to binge watch as a box set on the ITV Hub in December and will also screen once a week on ITVBe.
The ten-part series will see the cast members embrace all that Jersey has to offer with producers describing Jersey as a combination of St Tropez and St Ives, with everything from tranquil beaches to glitzy parties.
The seven housewives who have given unique access into their glamourous lifestyles are Ashley Cairney, Hedi Green, Jane Rayner, Kate Taylor, Mia Ledbury, Margaret Thompson and Tessa Hartmann.
I'm thrilled to be welcoming to ITVBe and the ITV Hub an amazing cast of strong, aspirational women in the latest instalment of the successful Real Housewives franchise. This time, the island of Jersey delivers the amazing backdrop for the real-life stories that will unfold over ten, wonderfully bingeable episodes. Grab the popcorn!
Viewers will be treated to Jersey’s sweeping landscapes and natural beauty as well as plenty of drama and gossip as it explores the housewives' lives, packed with fun, laughter, tears and glamour.
We can’t wait to introduce the world to this magnificent location and our raft of exceptional new housewives. As viewers would expect, the lives of The Real Housewives of Jersey are as complicated as ever, but the opportunity to devour the series immediately on the ITV Hub, means viewers won’t have to wait long to follow the twists and turns of their lavish lives.