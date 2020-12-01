Airport buses temporarily paused for arriving passengers in Guernsey

Airport buses are temporarily paused in Guernsey to prevent people being tempted to use them on their return to the island.

Passengers are not permitted to use the public bus service as a means of transport to their self-isolation destination.

Instead, people travelling into Guernsey are being encouraged to be picked up by family or friends after arriving at the airport.

The following bus services will not stop off or pick up at the airport until Monday 7 December:

71

91

92

93

94,

95

School buses will still serve the airport bus stop as normal.