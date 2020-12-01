Calls to introduce free school meals in all Jersey primary schools

Free school meals could be trialled in all Jersey primary schools from next September.

At the moment, the initiative is being piloted in three schools but Deputy Rob Ward is calling for that to be expanded to them all.

He asserts there are around 1,000 children each day who go without a hot meal because of poor accommodation, a lack of cooking facilities and financial difficulties.

The Reform Jersey politician is proposing an amendment to the 2021-2024 Government Plan, which will be debated later this month, to spend £573,717 on the project.

It follows a recent high profile campaign against child food hunger in the UK led by the premiership footballer Marcus Rashford.

In Jersey, the Children’s Commissioner Deborah McMillan has been publicly supportive of calls for the government to fund school meals for primary school pupils.

Responding to concern about infrastructure to provide the meals in schools, Deputy Ward said the means are available to meet schools' and students' needs.

One issue faced by schools is the creation of a serving space. This is an area where headteachers are fully co-operative and demonstrate a solution-focused approach to enable this in every school. There is also funding from private sources to establish initial facilities that will enable the long-term provision. Deputy Rob Ward, Deputy for St Helier no.2

In response, Jersey's Education Minister, Senator Tracy Vallois, said she supports the idea - and that funding is available.