Direct flights between Jersey and Edinburgh to begin next year

Direct flights between Jersey and Edinburgh are to begin next year.

Scottish airline Loganair plans to introduce the twice-weekly route in summer 2021. It will operate on Saturdays and Sundays between 22 May and 26 September.

The Ports of Jersey and Visit Jersey say they are pleased to welcome the route.

It is heartening to see that even during these challenging times, our relationship with Loganair goes from strength to strength, with this route joining further regional options, allowing travellers a greater choice for connectivity to our island. Amanda Burns, Chief Executive Visit Jersey

The reintroduction of the Edinburgh service comes after the airline announced, in September, that it plans to operate flights between Jersey and Teesside next summer alongside its established Norwich service.

This is good news for Jersey’s aviation links, especially in light of the challenging year we’ve had. I am heartened by the continued optimism shown towards Jersey by our airline partners, clearly demonstrated by the ever-increasing network of air routes we can look forward to in summer 2021. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Economic Development Minister

Loganair’s schedule and charter services for Jersey in summer 2021 is:

Teesside Saturdays and Sundays: 8 May-19 September

Edinburgh Saturdays and Sundays: 22 May-26 September

Norwich Saturdays, Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays: 8 May-30 September

Bookings can now be made online.

Loganair says it hopes to continue providing "domestic connectivity for both leisure and business customers, despite the current damage being caused to the industry by the Covid-19 pandemic".

We are excited by the potential of this new route and believe it will prove very popular next summer. It will also provide a one-stop link in both directions between the Highlands and Islands and Jersey, via Scotland’s capital. Kay Ryan, Loganair's Chief Commercial Officer

EasyJet announced suspension of its Jersey/Edinburgh service in September 2020. The airline had been operating the flights since 2018.