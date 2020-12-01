Dormant bank accounts in Guernsey could be used to help local charities

Bank accounts in Guernsey that have not be touched for 15 years could be cleared out and the money given to local charities. In a new move by the Policy and Resources Committee, the funds could be shared out either by a central fund or a support organisation.

The provision in the legislation would be that the accounts would have to be dormant for at least 15 years before the money would be transferred and the persons could not be traced so the benefit to the banks is that they no longer have to administer the funds. Jersey and the Isle of Man are good examples of it. Deputy Mark Helyar, Member of Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee

Guernsey charities says this is good news, but it is only one small part of the social investment fund which helps deliver money and grants to charities on the island. They hope it will help kick start more investment into that fund.

This is about time. The States were going to discuss this early part of this year but with Covid that's been pushed back but we really do need to start seeing these funds going into the social investment fund so it can progress the work that the charity sector need to do here in Guernsey. Malcolm Woodhams, Chairman, Association of Guernsey Charities

Jersey has already brought in similar legislation and, by September this year, £2 million had already been distributed. The money was also used to support several internships for people with disabilities or long-term health conditions, who may have found it difficult to find work due to coronavirus.