Guernsey's Winter Wonderland arrives for 2020

Some festive cheer will arrive in Guernsey this evening (Wednesday 2 December) as Guernsey's annual Specsavers Winter Wonderland gets underway.

Around 3,000 visitors are expected to visit the attraction, which promises festive food, Christmas lights and a visit from Santa Claus himself.

Co-founder Dame Mary Perkins hopes to get islanders into the festive spirit after a difficult year.

We know it has been an exceptionally tough year for everyone, but we hope this year’s event will bring some much-needed enjoyment and magic to the island community. We are looking forward to adding some extra Christmas sparkle which we hope will be enjoyed by many islanders young and old. Dame Mary Perkins, co-founder of Specsavers Winter Wonderland

All proceeds from the event, which is now in its 24th year, will go towards the Lions Club of Guernsey and the island's branch of Cancer Research UK.

Free shuttle buses will between the venue and Specsavers' car park to reduce congestion, with the public also able to use spaces at Guernsey Airport.

The Winter Wonderland will reopen on Monday 7 December for an event specifically for islanders with autism.