Hundreds of jobs in limbo as Arcadia goes into administration

More than a hundred members of staff on high streets across the Channel Islands are waiting to hear how their jobs will be affected after the clothing giant Arcadia fell into administration.

The group, which owns eight major brands including Topshop and Burton, has 13,000 staff and 464 stores across the UK and abroad.

It is estimated as many as 140 people are employed across six stores and several smaller outlets in department stores across Jersey and Guernsey.

Stores remain open in the Channel Islands whilst the company’s administrators are looking for buyers for the various brands.

The company blames coronavirus, but Arcadia’s sales were on the slide long before the lockdown.

In a statement the chief executive said: “This is an incredibly sad day for all of our colleagues as well as our suppliers and our many other stakeholders".

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic including the forced closure of our stores for prolonged periods has severely impacted on trading across all of our brands. Ian Grabiner, Chief Executive of Arcadia

High Streets have been struggling for some time prior to the pandemic, in the face of expensive rents and competition from online shopping.

Retailers in the Channel Islands however have weathered the storm better than those in the UK, with a 7.5% shop vacancy rate in Jersey compared to nearly 12.5% in the UK.

In Guernsey new shops have opened despite the pandemic, and redevelopment plans for St Peter Port are underway.

In Jersey, the Government's tried to help on-island businesses through the recent Spend Local campaign. And, there is optimism that the changing face of our High Streets may present more opportunities for local retailers.