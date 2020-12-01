Jersey's Covid-19 jab job recruitment drive

Jersey's government has begun a recruitment campaign to find people to give Covid-19 vaccines.

It is advertising for both salaried and zero hour contract roles, paying from £22.35 an hour, ahead of a planned rollout of jabs later this month.

The main base for the service, which expects to be able to vaccinate a thousand people a day, will be at Fort Regent.

The advert appeals to registered healthcare professionals and calls on them to sign up at this "unprecedented time".

It adds: "This is your opportunity to be part of a programme that will help Jersey get back on the journey towards normality and to do the things we love with safety and confidence. If you have the skills to vaccinate or would like to train to become a vaccinator please apply".

Last week, it was confirmed those in care homes will be the first to be offered the free vaccinations, followed by health workers, the eldest and most vulnerable members of the community.

