Motion lodged to scrap rise in rubbish collection charges in Guernsey

Guernsey's former Chief Minister is trying to scrap increases in bin collection charges.

The fees are due to rise in January, but a proposal tabled by Deputy Gavin St Pier calls for the rise to be thrown out.

It is estimated that, if the regulations due to come into force are annulled, Guernsey Waste's income would reduce by around £255,000.

Guernsey Waste recorded an annual operating deficit of £1.4 million after households spent less than expected on household waste removal each week.

As it stands, the annual bill for collections will rise to £90 in January 2021 - up by £5 on current rates.

The pay-as-you-throw charge for a 90 litre bag will increase from £2.50 to £2.70 and the cost of a sticker for a 'half size' waste bag - up to 50 litres capacity - will rise by 10p, to £1.50.

Guernsey Waste recorded one of the highest recycling rates in Europe in 2020, with as much as 65% of household waste being kept from landfill.