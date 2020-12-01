Online mental health support tool for young people piloted in Jersey

Young people in Jersey will now be able to access free mental health support online.

The online tool, called Kooth, will allow islanders aged between 13 and 25 to access resources without the need for a referral, as well as book sessions with professional counsellors.

The system is already accessible in the UK and Isle of Man and will be piloted in Jersey over the next 14 months.

It comes following a reduction of face-to-face support services in mental health as a result of the pandemic.

I'm delighted that this pilot project has been launched as it increases the mental health support choices available for young people in the Island. The Kooth online counselling and support scheme shows that the Government remains committed to putting Jersey's children first as looking after the mental health and wellbeing of our young people is a key part of the pledge. Senator Tracey Vallois, Jersey's Minister for Education

The service includes online self-help materials, online journals and goal trackers and moderated forums where young people can discuss the difficulties they are facing.

Young people who are studying off-island will also be able to access the resources, which are available online at www.kooth.com - selecting 'Jersey Kooth' while signing up.