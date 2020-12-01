Plans to axe Constables and Senators debated by Jersey politicians

Senators and Constables could be axed from Jersey’s parliament under dramatic reform proposals being debated today (1 December).

The chairman of the Privileges and Procedures Committee, Deputy Russell Labey, is proposing major changes to correct the current imbalance of representation in the States Assembly - which sees some parishes proportionally represented by more politicians than other areas of the island.

At the moment, the parliament comprises 49 politicians - 12 parish Constables, eight Senators who are voted for on an islandwide basis, and 29 Deputies, who are elected across 17 electoral districts.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

But Deputy Labey is proposing that only Deputies should sit in the States Assembly, split across nine new districts. He hopes his plans can be approved and in place before the next General Election in 2022.

Time is short, delay will result in our broken democratic body limping on into yet another unsatisfactory election in 2022. It is hoped the bold compromise presented here will inspire Members to make an equally brave and difficult compromise so that progress can finally be made in the delivery of a fairer, better, more inviting electoral system for candidates and electors alike. Deputy Russell Labey, The chairman of the Privileges and Procedures Committee

But there are a number of competing reform proposals:

Constable Len Norman is proposing 49 Deputies are elected across 14 parish districts.

Constable Karen Shenton-Stone and Deputy Mike Higgins are each proposing a parliament made up of 12 Constables and 37 Deputies across nine districts.

Constable John Le Maistre wants 12 Constables and 37 Deputies across nine districts, but only if it is supported by a majority in a public referendum.

Senator Lyndon Farnham is calling for 48 politicians, comprising 12 Constables, eight island-wide Senators, and 28 Deputies across six districts.

And the Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré, wants more politicians. He would like 53 in the States Assembly, made up of 12 Constables, eight Senators, and 33 Deputies – two more for St Helier, one more for St Clement, and one more for St Brelade to correct the disparity in representation.