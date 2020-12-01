Royal Yacht manager hits back at comments about private event held last week

The Manager of Jersey's Royal Yacht has hit back at comments against his hotel following a private party held there last week.

Yesterday, ITV News exclusively revealed that more than 500 people are currently in isolation as a direct result of the event.

But, in a statement today, Mr Vieira says he finds it "difficult to understand why the Royal Yacht has been singled out", given that "a number of other significant clusters have occurred throughout November in both the hospitality and the non-hospitality sectors".

In addition, he maintained that the event, and those who attended it, "followed all government guidelines".

We are concerned that the reaction to this particular cluster, and the vilification of certain venues and individuals in the media and on social media may deter others from taking the correct course of action and thereby undermining the viability and the effectiveness of the systems in place. Mr Vieira, Manager of the Royal Yacht Hotel

He went on to say that his business "will continue to strive to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for all of our guests".